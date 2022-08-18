Police investigating after burned body found in St. Petersburg alley, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are investigating after finding a burned body in an alley early Thursday.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded about 12:30 a.m. to a fire in an alley at 2920 Emerson Ave. S.

When the fire was extinguished, officials found a body. Police are calling the death suspicious and detectives were investigating.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.