Police investigating after burned body found in St. Petersburg alley, police say
ST. PETERSBURG — Police are investigating after finding a burned body in an alley early Thursday.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded about 12:30 a.m. to a fire in an alley at 2920 Emerson Ave. S.
When the fire was extinguished, officials found a body. Police are calling the death suspicious and detectives were investigating.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.