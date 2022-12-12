Police investigating business robbery with injuries in San Marco

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business robbery with injuries on 1407 Atlantic Blvd at Fore Score Golf Tavern.

JSO reports that at around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern wielding a knife and attempted to steal a wallet after approaching the hostess stand.

The suspect made threats to the business before stabbing an employee and fleeing on food.

JSO stated that the suspect was found a few blocks with the assistance of witnesses who identified him and was able to be successfully arrested without injury to the Sergeant despite the suspect resisting arrest.

An employee was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

