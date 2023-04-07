Police investigating Cahokia Heights shooting, ask for public’s help

A man was shot Monday in the 7400 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Cahokia Heights, authorities said.

Cahokia Heights Police Detective DeMarius Thomas said officers found the man when they responded to the shooting report and transported him to the hospital.

His identification was not released. He is believe to be in his 30s, Thomas said.

Police have no suspects or a motive.

Thomas said anyone with information on the shooting should call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at (618) 337-9505.