Police investigating after caller says they shot person trying to break in

Aug. 20—Police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot someone who was trying to break into the caller's home.

Emergency crews responded to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive at the Eagle Ridge Apartments in Dayton shortly before 7 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that one person was detained at the scene, but it is unknown who that person is.

Nobody was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.