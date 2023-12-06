Police investigating car break-ins, thefts in Leawood neighborhood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A thief is caught on camera breaking into a car while it was parked in a Leawood driveway.

Leawood police said they received multiple reports last weekend in that same area, near 129th and Mission Road.

Police said thieves are breaking into cars and taking garage door openers among other small items.

One man in the Cherry Creek neighborhood said a trailer was stolen outside his home.

“Very surprised, honestly,” Justin Lombard said.

Lombard woke up Saturday morning to find his friend’s flatbed trailer, that was parked at his house, gone.

He said a UTV that was parked on top was also stolen, these utility terrain vehicles can cost thousands of dollars.

“It’s bold in that, that’s something that is hard to hide. It was pretty big,” Lombard said. “You can’t just pull it in a garage, or we would have parked it in the garage.”

In the neighborhood across Mission Road, Leawood police said they received three reports of car break-ins happening around that same time, overnight.

Police shared Ring Doorbell video from a neighbor. It’s of one of the break-ins that happened just before 2 a.m.

“Get your valuables out of the car,” Ofc. Roy Owens said.

In the video, you can see a person get out of a dark SUV. They’re stopped by one locked door on the first car. Then, they find an unlocked car and nothing inside is safe.

Owens said the thief was gone in less than two minutes.

“It’s disturbing for sure,” neighbor Julie Goldsborough said.

Police said the criminals didn’t get away with any property from that car.

However, thieves did steal items like garage door openers and sunglasses from cars parked outside two other homes, according to police.

“They can come back, get in your house, it’s scary,” Goldsborough said. “So yeah, we’re pretty vigilant, lock our doors, lock our cars, lock the garage and we have our guard dogs.”

“That’s why when we close up for night, I actually shut my garage doors off,” neighbor Mike Amos said. “So, they can’t take an opener out of one of our cars and get in the house.”

Amos has lived in the Westford neighborhood the last 30 years.

“This is kind of a new occurrence,” Amos said.

Owens said in 2023, Leawood has seen more than 240 thefts from vehicles, and more than half were unlocked.

He said they’ve seen an increase around the holidays and reminds neighbors to take away the temptation.

“So, purses, wallets, boxes, we’re all getting a lot of shipments this time of year, bring those boxes inside,” Owens said.

If you have any information about the thefts, call Leawood Police at (913) 642-5555.

