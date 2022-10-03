Police investigating car crash, gunfire on Grant Street on Sunday

Oct. 3—Portland police are investigating a confrontation and gunfire on Grant Street on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to Grant Street near Deering Avenue just before 10 p.m. after reports of a fight, gunfire and a car crash.

They found a 28-year-old man from Portland had crashed into a parked car. He was bleeding from a head injury.

Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no one was shot, they said. The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shots were fired before and after the crash, said Maj. Robert Martin.

They are still interviewing witnesses to get a clearer idea of what happened, Martin said.

Portland police announced last month that they would be ramping up patrols amid a spike in violent crime. As of Sept. 9, shootings had more than doubled in the city from the same point last year, with 42 reported, and there had been 17 stabbings — a 31 percent increase from the same time last year.