Police investigating how car was damaged by gunfire

May 5—Meadville Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation of an apparent gun fire incident that damaged a car.

The driver's side window of a man's car was discovered shattered by a bullet around 8:15 p.m. April 19, while the vehicle was parked behind a home in the 300 block of Arch Street, Chief Michael Tautin said.

The damage was discovered when the man went to get into the car, Tautin said. A bullet fragment was found on the passenger's seat.

There were no injuries, Tautin said. Neighbors did tell police that they had heard a "pop" earlier.

"It was definitely a bullet fragment, but it was shredded," Tautin said, making the caliber identification unknown. "There was no other damage."

The car's owner reported to police that he was not having any issues with anyone, Tautin said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100