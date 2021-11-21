Police investigating case involving 2-year-old who shot and killed father in St. Louis

A 2-year-old accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him Saturday night, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has told a TV station.

The shooting occurred inside a unit at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex, in the 1400 block of Castle Lane, south of downtown St. Louis, according to KSDK Channel 5. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders shortly before 8:45 p.m.

In a preliminary report released Sunday morning, police stated that the 2-year-old was handling a rifle at the time. The name of the father, reportedly in his 20s, hasn’t been released.

The department’s homicide division is investigating.

Clinton-Peabody is a mix of 358 one- to five-bedroom units convenient to Peabody Elementary School, Lafayette Park and Ralston Purina, according to the St. Louis Housing Authority website.

The public housing complex has made headlines in recent years for problems ranging from flying bullets to drug trafficking to a mouse and rat infestation.