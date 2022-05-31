Police investigating new case of mailbox theft at Kettering post office

Just days after Kettering police announced four arrests connected to area post office thefts, another Kettering post office was targeted by thieves who were able to open outdoor drop boxes, according to police.

A post office worker at the Forrer Boulevard location called Kettering police around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after finding the outdoor mailboxes had been opened, a Kettering police spokesperson told News Center 7 Tuesday.

Officers responded and took a report after the worker made the discovery. Kettering police sent the findings of their investigation onto the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the spokesperson said.

It was not known what was missing from the boxes and wouldn’t be known until individuals reported either missing mail or fraudulent financial activity, the spokesperson said.

The open mail boxes and suspected mail theft happened just one week after Kettering police announced four men were arrested on charges connected to a string of mail thefts.

Keith Calahan, 23 of Dayton, Amond Turner, 23, of Trotwood, Jeff Weaver, 22, of Centerville, and Leonard Blackstone, 19, of Kettering were all charged with theft charges after arrests May 19.

A search warrant at an apartment on Gracemore Avenue led to police finding stolen mail from drop boxes at the Forrer Boulevard post office, Kettering police said in a May 19 news conference.

Police believe the four had access to a stolen key from the post office that was able to unlock the outdoor boxes, officers said in the previous news conference. However, police added they believed the four arrested were not the only suspects in the string of mail thefts across Kettering and reported in other parts of the area including Washington Twp. and Beavercreek.

