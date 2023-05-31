Police investigating after catalytic converters stolen from Troy non-profit

Police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a non-profit in Troy over the weekend.

RT Industries posted on their social media asking for the public’s help after four catalytic converters were stolen from three of their passenger buses.

RT Industries is a non-profit that provides services for those with developmental disabilities, according to the company’s website.

The company said they run five routes across the Miami Valley to pick up people for their services but have had to do the routes with only 3 passenger busses due to the theft.

Troy police posted photos of a person of interest on their social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Simpson at 937-703-3594.











