Police investigating cause of death of Middletown man found in West Main Road home

MIDDLETOWN – Police confirmed Tuesday night they had discovered a dead body at 916 West Main Road, and reported on Wednesday morning that the death of 39-year-old John Edward Corbett is being investigated by the Detective Division and the RI Medical Examiner’s office.

Middletown police and fire personnel responded on Tuesday, March 14, to a request for a wellness check after friends of Corbett reported not seeing or hearing from him for several days, and upon entry into the home at some point after 11:30 a.m. confirmed Corbett was deceased.

Police are investigating the death of a person located at 916 West Main Road, Middletown.

The cause and manner of his death has not been determined, and the police are requesting any individual with information regarding the incident contact Detective Lt. Tim Beck at 401-846-1144 ext. 7017 or tbeck@middletownri.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown man found dead in West Main road home, investigation begins