Police investigating ‘chaotic’ fight in Dedham Square that left two hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized following a fight in Dedham Square Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Washington and High Streets around 11:30 p.m. to bring a “chaotic scene” under control.

The altercation took place between a group of juveniles near the bus stop and employees of a nearby business, according to police.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The fight remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dedham Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW