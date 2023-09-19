Police investigating after child, woman struck by car near elementary school in Groveland

Groveland police are investigating a crash near an elementary school that left two pedestrians injured, including a child.

At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a police officer who was stationed near the Bagnall Elementary School received a report that two people had been struck by a car while crossing the street across from the school.

First responders evaluated the two pedestrians, a 67-year-old Groveland woman and a 7-year-old juvenile, and determined that they suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

Both of the crash victims were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old Haverhill man, stayed on scene and was cooperative with police, officials say.

Police said the driver was issued a citation for failure to slow down for pedestrians.

The crash remains under the investigation by the Groveland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

