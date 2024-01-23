Police investigating claim former school district union member misused funds

Madeleine Parrish, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating allegations of financial misconduct by a former member of the Cartwright Education Association, a union representing staff in west Phoenix's Cartwright School District.

According to a statement from Melanie Cobos, the president of the Cartwright Education Association, the union's executive board became aware of an instance of financial misconduct within the local union on Nov. 27, conducted an internal investigation and filed a police report.

Now, the union's executive board is "adopting and implementing new financial controls and protocols to prevent this from happening in the future," Cobos wrote. The person who is believed to be responsible is no longer a member of the union, she added. She did not provide details on the new financial controls nor respond to questions regarding how much money was involved in the alleged misconduct.

"Financial misconduct of any kind is completely unacceptable," Cobos wrote. "Our executive board will be in full cooperation with the police investigation as we seek to uncover the full details, ensure all member money is returned, and hold the person responsible to account."

On Friday, the Cartwright School District emailed staff to alert them.

In the email, district spokesperson Victor Hugo Rodriguez told staff that there is no affiliation between the school district and the Cartwright Education Association and that no district financial accounts or funds were compromised.

The school district automatically deducts dues for staff who are members of the Cartwright Education Association and sends them directly to the Arizona Education Association, its state affiliate, according to the email sent to district staff.

In response to the allegations of financial misconduct, the district told staff that it temporarily withheld the distribution of membership dues to the Arizona Education Association and would discontinue payroll deductions for Cartwright Education Association, Arizona Education Association and National Education Association membership dues indefinitely.

The district will "not reconsider participating in payroll deduction of employees' membership dues" until it is "provided assurances that this matter is being fully investigated and prosecuted" and that the Cartwright Education Association has "implemented improved internal procedures to ensure their commitment to honesty, transparency, and protection of their association members' ... membership funds," Rodriguez wrote in the email to staff.

In a statement to The Arizona Republic, Rodriguez said the district was recently made aware of allegations regarding misappropriation or theft of funds from the Cartwright Education Association and that it does not comment on legal matters and ongoing investigations, "particularly when the district is not directly involved."

The district does not have oversight or access to the Cartwright Education Association bank accounts, Rodriguez added.

In a statement, an Arizona Education Association spokesperson wrote there is "absolutely no tolerance for financial malfeasance at any level of our organization, including within our 231 local affiliates."

"We take this situation extremely seriously," the Arizona Education Association statement said. "We will be cooperating fully with the Phoenix Police investigation to ensure that all member funds are recovered and that those responsible are held accountable."

Madeleine Parrish covers K-12 education. Reach her at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigating claim former school union member misused funds

