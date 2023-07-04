Police investigating after clerk stabbed at Renton gas station, suspects still on the loose

Renton police are investigating after an Arco clerk was stabbed during a robbery on Monday.

Police said two men and one woman robbed the Arco gas station at 252 Rainier Avenue North and stabbed the clerk.

One of the men got a cut to his head as the clerk tried to defend himself. The suspects then fled in an unknown car.

Police described the suspects as dark or light-skinned in complexion.