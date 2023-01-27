Police investigating Coldwater shooting

COLDWATER— A 33-year-old woman was shot by her mother Thursday, Jan. 26, just outside the Coldwater city limits.

Coldwater Police and Branch County Sheriff's deputies responded to the at 500 block of Pamela Drive after the 62-year-old mother called 911 and told police she fired the shot in self-defense, according to dispatchers.

LifeCare and BCSO deputies load the victim for transport to the emergency department at ProMedica Coldwater.

The call came at 4:30 p.m. to the dead-end street north of State Street. First responders reported the bullet remained in the victim’s abdomen. The woman was transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital by LifeCare ambulance.

BCSO Det/Sgt. David Fillmore was called to the ranch-style house for the investigation, which is ongoing.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Mother shoots daughter in Coldwater home