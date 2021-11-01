Police investigating College Town knife assault

Nov. 1—MANKATO — Police are investigating a fight that left two people with knife wounds at College Town.

Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fight around 3:50 a.m. Saturday outside 29 Cottage Path, said Dan Schisel, associate director of Mankato Department of Public Safety. Both men were treated at a hospital.

No one is in custody. Police believe one or possibly two people were responsible for the knife assault but are still investigating, Schisel said.

The confrontation involved about five people and occurred after some of them were denied admission to a residence in the student housing complex.