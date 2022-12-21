Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man

Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.

Videos of some of these interactions are posted on " The Constitution State" YouTube channel. Kokoszka said he is recording those interactions in response to claims community members have made of inappropriate behavior by Willimantic police.

" Our goal is to get the cops to treat the public better," he said, referring to members of " The Constitution State" group.

One incident that has gained significant attention is an incident on Dec. 2 involving Kokoszka and Willimantic Officer Amber Prose, which was recorded and posted on YouTube.

Many people criticized Prose about how she handled the incident on the police department's Facebook page. During that incident, Kokoszka is heard telling a resident not to allow police to search him.

In response to that, Prose comes over to Kokoszka and tells him not to " yell," and that by doing so, he is disrupting the police investigation. She warns him that if he continues to " yell," he will be arrested.

Prose eventually arrested Kokoszka.

According to the court website, Kokoszka is currently facing charges of interfering with an officer/ resisting and creating a public disturbance and issued a $1,500 bond in connection with that incident.

According to the court website, he is due to appear in court again on Jan. 19 in connection with that case. Kokoszka said police violated his first amendment right to freedom of speech during the Dec. 2 incident. He said he is not "trying to start any trouble" but that he is trying to hold police accountable, noting many members of the public aren't fully aware of their rights.

Kokoszka has filed several complaints against the Willimantic Police and other police departments in the state. He said he " wasn't perfect" but believes Willimantic police have behaved inappropriately in numerous situations.

"That's why I'm doing this," he said.

Kokoszka said one of the complaints he filed with Willimantic Police was

