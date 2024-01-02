Police investigating ‘Conoco’ gas station burglary

ST. LOUIS – A group of burglars hit a gas station in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis on Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:00 a.m. at the ‘Conoco’ on Natural Bridge at Goodfellow. When our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene, police were looking for clues and determining what was taken.

They say three people were participating in the burglary.

