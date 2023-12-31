Police investigating Corriganville shooting

Dec. 31—CORRIGANVILLE — Police continue to investigate after a man was shot at a Corriganville home on Saturday.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said the victim was treated by first responders but refused transport to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly fled the area in a vehicle.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.