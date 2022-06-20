Police investigating crash that injured police officer in Glassport

Channel 11 was on the scene Sunday night as the police SUV was being towed away after being involved in an accident.

So was the other car that had damage to the back passenger side.

A neighbor told Channel 11 it sounded like a bomb going off.

According to the Glassport police chief, Shawn Deverse, one of his officers was driving up the hill through the intersection of 5th and Ohio Avenue when the police SUV crashed into a car.

The chief told me security video shows the car blew through the stop sign on Ohio Avenue.

Neighbors say it happens all the time — and they are concerned.

“We do have a lot of kids in the area, a lot of kids on bikes and things, skateboards,” Glassport resident Adrienne Macleod said.

The Glassport officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at UPMC McKeesport.

Residents say something needs to be done to make this intersection safer.

“A four-way stop would probably help. We have a street light but maybe if they’re relying more on where the stop sign order, so it’s a little more visible,” Macleod said.

Liberty Boro Police have taken over the investigation.

