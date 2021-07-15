Police investigating crash in New London

Jul. 14—NEW LONDON — Police were investigating a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near 242 Vauxhall St.

A slew of police officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area, where a black Nissan Sentra with damage to the driver's side had driven off the road and up into a wooded area.

At least 10 police vehicles, more than a dozen officers and one K-9 officer were investigating the scene. Chief Brian Wright said police were called to the scene to investigate an incident called in by a bail bondsman and no police vehicles were involved in a chase prior to the crash.

Vauxhall street was blocked off in the area of the Raymond Street Extension for at least an hour and a half as officers searched the wooded area near the car with flashlights and canvassed the street, looking into trash cans and along the sidewalk.

Wright did not confirm whether the driver had fled or if the officers were searching for anyone, but said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story.

