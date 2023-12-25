Police investigating damage done to New Hampshire cemetery

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a case of ‘criminal mischief’ after damage was found at a cemetery in Croydon.

Troopers said they found numerous ruts and tire tracks in the grass at Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road over the weekend.

Police said it appears an unknown number of vehicles drove through the cemetery on purpose, late on Friday or early on Saturday, causing the damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

