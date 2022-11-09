Police investigating daytime shooting death in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members can also anonymously contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to 27463.

