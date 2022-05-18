One man died, another injured following Carteret daytime shooting

CARTERET - A 27-year-old man has died, and another man was injured following a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Lincoln Avenue.

Malik Pandy died from his gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

Around 1:06 p.m. Wednesday authorities responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue following the report of a shooting. When police arrived they located two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were

transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to the prosecutor's office..

Following the shooting the Nathan Hale Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, borough officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage of the area is asked to

call Carteret Detective Anthony Ramos at 732-541- 4181 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Ryan Tighe at 732-745-4335

