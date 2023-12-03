Police investigating daytime smash-and-grab theft at local mall

Authorities in Arcadia are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred in the middle of the day at a busy shopping mall.

The Arcadia Police Department first directed shoppers to avoid the area of The Shops at Santa Anita Mall just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities later confirmed that four male suspects wearing blue hoodies, masks and sweatpants, used hammers to smash glass display cases and make off with numerous purses and watches.

The four men were last seen getting into a white Infinity sedan and fleeing the area in an unknown direction, an Arcadia PD news release stated.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows a growing police presence outside the mall as cars filled with startled shoppers begin to rush out of the parking lot.

Social media users were quick to react on X, formerly Twitter, with one user posting that “some gunshots were heard possibly” at the mall. She wasn’t sure if the incident was real or not, but she began “running for [her] life,” the post said.

A user who reposted the original post claims that a friend’s mother was one of many shoppers running out of the mall.

Police did not confirm that shots were fired, though they did say no one was injured during the incident.

The robbery is currently under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

