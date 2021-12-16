Police investigating dead body found in wooded area in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Detectives are investigating the death of a person found in the woods in the 2500 block of Granada Avenue, Vero Beach police announced late Thursday morning.

A dog walker came across the body Thursday, said Master Officer Darrell Rivers. Officers have cordoned off the area for the investigation.

The identity and the preliminary cause of death for the person was not available as of 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

