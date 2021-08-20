Police investigating deadly Browne's Addition apartment fires as arson, court documents show

Aug. 19—A fire that damaged every unit at an apartment complex, spread to a neighboring apartment building and killed two women Monday morning is now being investigated as potential arson, court documents reveal.

Investigators wrote in a search warrant filed Thursday that they have not determined if the fire at Tiffany Manor in Browne's Addition at Spruce Street and Second Avenue was set on purpose or accident, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

No one was named as a suspect in the documents, though a witness told detectives he heard an argument around 11 p.m. Sunday between someone he recognized as a tenant and three unfamiliar people.

The 11-unit complex erupted into flames around 2 a.m. Monday. The seemingly spontaneous blaze displaced every resident. The two victims, Sherri L. Vick and Peggie Titus, apparently died of inhaling combustion products, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

A tenant told detectives at the scene he heard people arguing outside around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire investigators continued to collect evidence and any relevant statements Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m. Monday at Tiffany Manor, 2308 W. Second Ave. It quickly spread to the apartment building next door, 2314 W. Second, where all the residents escaped safely.

GoFundMe pages for both Vick and Titus were created by their family members. Vick's page raised $2,855 as of Thursday afternoon. Titus's page garnered $5,260.