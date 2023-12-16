Police investigating deadly crash involving bicyclists in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating a deadly crash involving two bicyclists and another vehicle.

According to Franklin police, the deadly crash happened on Mack Hatcher Parkway near Liberty Pike on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Authorities reported the crash involved two bicyclists and a motor vehicle. Multiple first responders and Franklin Police Department’s Critical Response team are on scene.

The Franklin Police Department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — at approximately 11:13 a.m. asking drivers to, “please avoid Mack Hatcher & Liberty Pike until 12:30 p.m.”

Mack Hatcher Parkway is currently closed from Liberty Pike to Highway 96 in both directions.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

