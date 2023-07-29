Police investigating deadly double shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Atlanta police said on Friday around 10:57 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on Southwood Cove Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

According to the investigation, the man and woman knew each other and were arguing when the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

