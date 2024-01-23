Police investigating deadly Goodlettsville home invasion

Goodlettsville police are investigating the death of a juvenile boy during a home invasion Friday in the 100 block of Robert Cartwright Drive.

Police said two masked assailants armed with an AR-style weapon entered an apartment and began shooting.

Multiple victims were transported to a local hospital where police said the boy, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have also not released names of other victims involved in the shooting or their conditions.

The two masked suspects left the scene in a small dark-colored sedan. Suspects have not been named at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.

