Police investigating deadly hit-and-run near Gwinnett high school

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday morning.

A pedestrian died after a car hit them around 5 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for the latest.

Police have not identify the victim but confirmed they are an adult and not related to the high school.

Investigators are looking for a black Nissan Sentra that left the scene. No license plate or model year have been released as of 9 a.m.

