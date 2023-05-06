Police investigating deadly Paterson shooting

Authorities are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Paterson, according to a joint May 6 announcement from the county prosecutor and local police department.

At around 1:14 a.m. Saturday, two patrol officers were flagged down to the area of East Main Street and Hillman Street, where they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the chest, according to the statement.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, said County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Major Frederick Fife.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Paterson’s police department is currently under the control of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office — a move which had been in the works for months.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson police investigate deadly shooting Saturday