Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass

Authorities are searching for a car that hit and killed a man in the South End Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Boston Police say the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.

Police are searching for the car responsible.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW