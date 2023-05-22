Police investigating deadly shooting of 18-year-old at northeast Oklahoma City home

Police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in northeast Oklahoma City late Saturday.

Police have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed after a fight at a home in northeast Oklahoma City.

The victim, Monterio Andrews, was shot shortly before 7:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence near Bellevidere Drive and Windemere Avenue. Andrews was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers said a fight broke out inside the home, but they are uncertain what led to the shooting. Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said it appeared everyone involved in the altercation knew each other.

Investigators said the shooter fled in a vehicle. There had been no arrest made in the case as of Monday afternoon, but residents with any information were encouraged to contact the police department's homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

