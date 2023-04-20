Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. drive

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

Wednesday night, police said they were called out to a person shot call at 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man shot.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.

