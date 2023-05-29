Police investigating deadly shooting in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will provide the latest update on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers have confirmed at least one person was shot and killed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody and what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: