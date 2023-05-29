Police investigating deadly shooting in DeKalb County neighborhood
DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will provide the latest update on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Officers have confirmed at least one person was shot and killed.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody and what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
