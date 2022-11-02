Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand

DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home off Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people inside the home had been shot.

Investigators said a 21-year-old man inside the home had been shot several times in the chest and died at the scene.

The other victim, a woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot to her wrist.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

