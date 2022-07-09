Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Renton
Renton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s downtown area on Saturday.
Just after 1:30 a.m., police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South, near Cheers Bar & Grill.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man from Tacoma who was unconscious with a gunshot wound.
Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Renton police at 425-430-7632, referencing case 22-7005.
