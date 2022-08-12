Police investigating after deadly shooting in Hickory

A death investigation is underway in Hickory after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

The Hickory Police Department said officers responded for a medical emergency in the parking lot of a furniture store on located at 15th Street Drive.

ALSO READ: Police: 12-year-old boy seriously hurt in Hickory shooting; 16-year-old identified as suspect

Officers said they found 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso. Torres died at the scene despite attempts from paramedics to give aid.

Hickory police said witness shared that Torres was in a fight with another man before his death.

Investigators identified Joe Angel Rangel, 32, of Conover, as the person Torres was fighting with. Police said Torres was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a public officer.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Hickory police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 828-261-2623.

(WATCH BELOW: Churches come together to address gun violence in Hickory)