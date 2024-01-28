Police investigating deadly shooting in Indiana

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Indiana.

Just after midnight Sunday, Salem police and ISP troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a person had been shot inside a house on the 500 block of North College Avenue, a spokesperson for ISP said in a release.

When officers entered the house, they discovered 29-year-old Jacob Richard Mitchell who had been shot, lying on the floor. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

24-year-old Blake Howard Henry and two women were also present and in the house at the time of the shooting. All three were transported to the Washington County Justice Center for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.