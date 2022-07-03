Police investigating deadly shooting inside Central Florida apartment complex

An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting inside a Lakeland apartment.

Lakeland police responded to a shooting call at the Big Oaks Apartments on Big Oaks Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old male inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, officers attempted life-saving measures until the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they interviewed potential witnesses, including the multiple people who shared the apartment.

This does not appear to be a random act, police said.

The name of the victim is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

Police have not released any other information regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863.834.8958 or troy.smith@lakelandgov.net.

