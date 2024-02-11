Police investigating deadly shooting in Kensington
Officers responded to North Front and Clearfield streets around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responded to North Front and Clearfield streets around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
A fresh reading on inflation and consumer spending will greet investors as quarterly earnings reports continue to pour in.
The Philly native is coming home.
The last time Kentucky lost three home games in a row was Pat Riley's senior year.
CVS is bullish on its health services outlook, even as the broader industry faces pressure.
Afif recorded a hat trick of penalties as Qatar claimed its second straight title.
Dinwiddie was waived by the Nets after being acquired from the Raptors this week.
From the classic lunchbox to insulated thermoses, these gifts will arrive on time for your sweetheart.
This week's Morning After: ↩️📱↪️, 🍎🥽, 🎙️👨🏼🦲.
This #1 bestselling 'old school' layer is keeping 40,000+ fans comfy.
Feather your nest with deals on favorite brands like Cuisinart, Kelly Clarkson Home and Loloi.
We rounded up the best President's Day deals on women’s and men’s clothing and travel and outdoor gear.
This beautiful, functional kettle rivals pricier brands and has garnered over 500 5-star reviews.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and Le Creuset.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Snag everything from women's winter coats to men's snow boots for a fraction of the price.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
For years, we’ve been hearing about virtual and augmented reality use cases in business around manufacturing, field service and product design, but for the most part, the notion has failed to take hold in a big way. The question now is whether the Apple Vision Pro (AVP), released last week with much ballyhoo, will move the needle at all when it comes to shifting these kinds of devices into the enterprise mainstream. While most people use terms like "augmented reality," "virtual reality" or even "metaverse" (thanks, Meta), Apple prefers to define the genre in its own terms, referring to the Apple Vision Pro as spatial computing or mixed reality.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Chicago Auto Show is the largest consumer auto exhibition in the USA, but remember when it was the truck show? Or when the Miata was first shown there?