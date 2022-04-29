Police investigating deadly shooting of man in New Bedford

Police are investigating a man who was found shot to death in New Bedford Friday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Weld Street around 1 a.m. where they found a 36-year-old New Bedford man with gunshot wounds in a Chrysler Sebring, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin. No other information was immediately available.

The incident remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

