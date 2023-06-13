Police investigating deadly shooting near Tacoma Dome
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Tacoma Dome on Monday.
The Tacoma Police Department said officers got there just before 4:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls that shots were fired in the 200 block of Puyallup Avenue.
Officers and Tacoma Fire got there and found a man that was shot and started life-saving measures. But the Tacoma Fire Department said the man died at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.