Police investigating deadly shooting near Tacoma Dome

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Tacoma Dome on Monday.

The Tacoma Police Department said officers got there just before 4:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls that shots were fired in the 200 block of Puyallup Avenue.

Officers and Tacoma Fire got there and found a man that was shot and started life-saving measures. But the Tacoma Fire Department said the man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.



