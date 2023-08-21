Police investigating deadly shooting near park just blocks from AUC

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide near the Atlanta University Center.

Investigators were called out to the 300 block of Lawton Street around 10 a.m. after people started calling 911 saying there was a body found near Dean Rusk Park.

Officers on the scene confirmed the person was shot to death.

The incident happened just blocks away from the AUC.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates on this developing story.

TRENDING HEADLINES:

IN OTHER NEWS: