Police investigating deadly shooting near park just blocks from AUC
Atlanta police are investigating a homicide near the Atlanta University Center.
Investigators were called out to the 300 block of Lawton Street around 10 a.m. after people started calling 911 saying there was a body found near Dean Rusk Park.
Officers on the scene confirmed the person was shot to death.
The incident happened just blocks away from the AUC.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates on this developing story.
TRENDING HEADLINES:
Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping Judge Hatchett, resigns effective immediately
Teenage Waffle House employee shot, killed outside restaurant in DeKalb County, witness says
DeKalb assistant principal on leave after mother says video shows him mistreating daughter
IN OTHER NEWS: