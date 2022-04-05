Police investigating deadly shooting in north Seattle

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a north Seattle apartment complex Monday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police responded to the 14300 block of Lenora Place North at around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of someone shooting a gun out of an apartment window.

When police arrived on scene, they reportedly found a suspect who barricaded himself inside his residence.

Officers negotiated with the man and took him into custody.

Officers then entered his apartment unit, where they found the victim.

Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.