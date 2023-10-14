Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Atlanta Police, at approximately 10:39 a.m., officers were flagged down at 360 Peachtree Street NE about a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
Kidnapping suspect accused of shooting K9 killed in shootout behind DeKalb jail, sources say
‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect on the run after shooting at, injuring DeKalb deputy
Customs agent arrested after going to East Point park for sex, police say he’s not the only one
APD is still investigating.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: