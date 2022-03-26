Police investigating deadly shooting outside of Worcester club

Boston 25 News Staff
Police have launched an investigation after one man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near an adult entertainment club in Worcester early Saturday morning, officials said.

An officer, working an off-duty assignment at Hurricane Betty’s on Southbridge Street, reported that shots had been fired in the area just before 1:30 a.m., according to the Worcester Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two gunshot victims, a 27-year-old male, and a 32-year-old male.

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital where the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Police said the 32-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

