Police investigating deadly shooting at popular DeKalb sports bar
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a person was found shot and killed at a popular bar and restaurant.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Early Monday morning DeKalb police were seen blocking off the parking lot of the DaBomb Sports Grill on Evans Mill Road.
A body was found in the parking lot.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the owner who says the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
“A minute after it happened, I got a phone call and text saying, something going on here. Look at the camera. A minute after that I had the footage,” Gary Dacosta said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Super Bowl LVII halftime: Rihanna pregnant, representative says
Crash on I-85 causes traffic to be at a stand-still for several hours
Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say
No arrests have been made at this time. No other information was immediately released.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: