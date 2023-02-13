Police investigating deadly shooting at popular DeKalb sports bar

An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a person was found shot and killed at a popular bar and restaurant.

Early Monday morning DeKalb police were seen blocking off the parking lot of the DaBomb Sports Grill on Evans Mill Road.

A body was found in the parking lot.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the owner who says the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

“A minute after it happened, I got a phone call and text saying, something going on here. Look at the camera. A minute after that I had the footage,” Gary Dacosta said.

No arrests have been made at this time. No other information was immediately released.

